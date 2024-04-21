 UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2024 Exam to Be Held Today; Dos & Don'ts, Reporting Time, And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC NDA, NA (I) 2024 Exam to Be Held Today; Dos & Don'ts, Reporting Time, And More

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2024 Exam to Be Held Today; Dos & Don'ts, Reporting Time, And More

The exam will be held in two sessions, with the first session starting from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second session from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Twitter @IAF_MCC

The UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS), and Naval Academy (NA) 1 exam for 2024 will take place today, April 21. The exam will be held in two sessions, with the first session starting from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second session from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

It's important to arrive at the exam venue before 9:30 AM for the morning session and 1:30 PM for the afternoon session because the gates will close at these times. No one will be allowed to enter after this.

Candidates who applied for the NDA, NA 1 exam, or CDS 1 can get their admit cards from upsconline.nic.in using their login details.

The CDS 1 exam has three shifts. The English paper is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, GK Paper is from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, and Maths Paper is from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. No one can enter after 8:30 AM.

What to take and what not to?

- Candidates must carry a Photo ID card with the same serial number as mentioned on your admit card. Aditionally, if your e-admit card has unclear photographs, bring one photo ID card and two passport-size photographs (one for each session).

- Candidates must arrive at the exam centre 30 minutes before your exam time.

- You must go to the specific venue mentioned on your e-admit card. Going to any other venue will cancel your candidacy.

- Regular wristwatches are allowed, but watches with communication features or smartwatches are not allowed.

- There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

- Bring three passport-sized photos and a printout of your e-Admit Card.

- Do not bring valuables, expensive items, electronic devices, books, or bags into the exam hall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP SSC Results 2024 Tomorrow At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Date & Time, Passing Marks & More

AP SSC Results 2024 Tomorrow At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Date & Time, Passing Marks & More

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2024 Exam to Be Held Today; Dos & Don'ts, Reporting Time, And More

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2024 Exam to Be Held Today; Dos & Don'ts, Reporting Time, And More

UGC NET June 2024 Application Form Released, Apply By May 10

UGC NET June 2024 Application Form Released, Apply By May 10

Mumbai: MU Asks College To Complete Formalities Of Students Awaiting Results

Mumbai: MU Asks College To Complete Formalities Of Students Awaiting Results

UPSC Candidate Ritu Yadav Was Sure She Secured 470th Rank In The Exam, Until She Realised She...

UPSC Candidate Ritu Yadav Was Sure She Secured 470th Rank In The Exam, Until She Realised She...