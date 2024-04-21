UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2024 Exam to Be Held Today; Dos & Don'ts, Reporting Time, And More

Twitter @IAF_MCC

The UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS), and Naval Academy (NA) 1 exam for 2024 will take place today, April 21. The exam will be held in two sessions, with the first session starting from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second session from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

It's important to arrive at the exam venue before 9:30 AM for the morning session and 1:30 PM for the afternoon session because the gates will close at these times. No one will be allowed to enter after this.

Candidates who applied for the NDA, NA 1 exam, or CDS 1 can get their admit cards from upsconline.nic.in using their login details.

The CDS 1 exam has three shifts. The English paper is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, GK Paper is from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, and Maths Paper is from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. No one can enter after 8:30 AM.

What to take and what not to?

- Candidates must carry a Photo ID card with the same serial number as mentioned on your admit card. Aditionally, if your e-admit card has unclear photographs, bring one photo ID card and two passport-size photographs (one for each session).

- Candidates must arrive at the exam centre 30 minutes before your exam time.

- You must go to the specific venue mentioned on your e-admit card. Going to any other venue will cancel your candidacy.

- Regular wristwatches are allowed, but watches with communication features or smartwatches are not allowed.

- There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

- Bring three passport-sized photos and a printout of your e-Admit Card.

- Do not bring valuables, expensive items, electronic devices, books, or bags into the exam hall.