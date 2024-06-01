UPSC Rejects CAPF 2024 Applications Of Nine Candidates Over Fee Non-Payment

File Photo

In a recent development, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected the application forms of nine candidates for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam in 2024. The reason cited for this rejection is the failure to submit the required examination fee. These candidates have been urged by the commission to contest the rejection of their applications by June 6. The roster of individuals facing this issue, due to fictitious fee payments is accessible on upsc.gov.in.

Official Notice

According to UPSC, there has been no confirmation from bank authorities regarding the receipt of the stipulated Rs 200 from these nine candidates for the CAPF (ACs) 2024 examination.

In an official notice, UPSC stated, "In terms of the provisions outlined in the Commission’s Notice No. 9/2024-CPF dated 24.04.2024 for the aforementioned examination, which was published on the Commission’s official website, the applications of these candidates have been dismissed. Furthermore, an email notification regarding this matter will be dispatched to all applicants shortly."

The affected candidates have the option to appeal against the rejection of their applications by providing supporting documentation. This appeal must be submitted via speed post or in person to the undersecretary (CAPF), UPSC. Along with their appeal, applicants are required to furnish the original hard copies of the following documents:

The system-generated challan (original), if the fee was paid in cash at the State Bank of India (SBI).

A copy of the debit or credit card statement, or the bank account statement (as applicable), if the fee was settled through debit/credit card or internet banking of authorised banks. This statement copy must be duly authenticated by bank authorities.

UPSC highlighted, "Appeals against such rejections must reach the Commission's office no later than 06.06.2024. Upon receipt of genuine fee payment documentation, if the applicant is otherwise eligible, the application will be reconsidered."