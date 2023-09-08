 UPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins Tomorrow For Multiple Posts At upsconline.nic.in
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2023 | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the posts of Assistant Professor, System Analyst and Post Graduate Teacher. The registration will begin on September 9 and the last date to apply for the application form is September 28. Those candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee:

Candidates must pay a fee of ₹25.

SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates are exempted from paying fees.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board: 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (English): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Political Science): 1

Assistant Professor (Bengali): 1

Assistant Professor (Commerce): 1

Steps to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take printout for future reference.

