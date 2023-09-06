UPSC ESE 2024: Registration Starts At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC ESE 2024 | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begin the registration process for UPSC ESE 2024 on September 6, 2023. Candidates can apply for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024 through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Opening date of application: September 6, 2023

Closing date of application: September 26, 2023

Correction window: September 27 to October 3, 2023

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC ESE 2024:

To apply for the examination, candidates must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a reputed University.

Candidates should be between 21 years to 30 years of age as on January 1, 2024 to apply for the examination.

Selection Process for UPSC ESE 2024:

The selection process comprises of prelims examination followed by main examination.

Direct Link to apply for UPSC ESE 2024

Check Detailed Notification Here

UPSC ESE 2024 notification | UPSC

Vacancy for UPSC ESE 2024:

This recruitment drive will fill up 167 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the examination is till September 26, 2023.

Application Fees for UPSC ESE 2024:

The application fees is ₹200/-

Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

