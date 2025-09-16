 UPSC Publishes CDS II 2025 Question Papers For Aspirants’ Review; Download PDF Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Publishes CDS II 2025 Question Papers For Aspirants’ Review; Download PDF Here

UPSC Publishes CDS II 2025 Question Papers For Aspirants’ Review; Download PDF Here

The UPSC has released the official question papers for CDS II 2025, held on September 14. Candidates can download subject-wise papers for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics from upsc.gov.in. The move enhances exam transparency and helps aspirants review performance and prepare for future attempts.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
UPSC CDS II 2025 Question Papers | Official Website

UPSC CDS II 2025 Question Papers: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official question papers of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2025 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The exam was taken on September 14, and candidates are now able to download subject-wise papers for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

Boost for Transparency and Preparation

Release of question papers also serves to assist candidates in revisiting their performance, as well as introduce a transparent layer to the exam process. Candidates can now analyse the level of difficulty, verify answers with unofficial keys, and gain insights for future attempts.

Exam Structure and Marking Scheme

FPJ Shorts
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes
JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes
'Looking For Indian Husband': US Woman Goes Viral Holding Placard At Times Square; Netizens Flood With Proposals
'Looking For Indian Husband': US Woman Goes Viral Holding Placard At Times Square; Netizens Flood With Proposals
'Entire Pakistan Is Having Meltdown': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Former Pak Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf For Calling India Captain Surya Kumar Yadav Pig
'Entire Pakistan Is Having Meltdown': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Former Pak Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf For Calling India Captain Surya Kumar Yadav Pig

The CDS exam has a rigorous marking process with negative marking. One-third of the marks allotted for a question are cut as a penalty for each incorrect answer, and there is no penalty for unattempted questions.

For IMA, INA, and AFA: Three papers – English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics – each with 100 marks.

For OTA: Two papers – English and General Knowledge – each with 100 marks.

All the papers are objective, of two hours' duration, and in English and Hindi (except for English).

Read Also
UPSC ESE 2025: Qualified Candidates Must Update DAF To Appear For Personality Test; Check Important...
article-image

Exam Day Timetable

The September 14 exam was held in three sessions:

English: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

General Knowledge: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Elementary Mathematics: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Pathway to Defence Services

The CDS exam, conducted twice a year, is an entry point for graduates who wish to join the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force as Commissioned Officers. Now that the CDS II 2025 has been concluded, the release of official papers is a vital resource for aspiring candidates in the face of subsequent recruitment cycles.

With CDS II 2025 now concluded, the availability of official papers provides a crucial resource for candidates looking ahead to future recruitment cycles.

UPSC CDS II 2025 Question Papers PDF Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes

JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared At afcat.cdac.in; Direct Link Here

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared At afcat.cdac.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC Publishes CDS II 2025 Question Papers For Aspirants’ Review; Download PDF Here

UPSC Publishes CDS II 2025 Question Papers For Aspirants’ Review; Download PDF Here

Kerala Govt To Distribute 5,000 Advanced Robotic Kits To Schools

Kerala Govt To Distribute 5,000 Advanced Robotic Kits To Schools

Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs

Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs