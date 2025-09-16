UPSC Publishes CDS II 2025 Question Papers For Aspirants’ Review; Download PDF Here

UPSC CDS II 2025 Question Papers | Official Website

UPSC CDS II 2025 Question Papers: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official question papers of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2025 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The exam was taken on September 14, and candidates are now able to download subject-wise papers for English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

Boost for Transparency and Preparation

Release of question papers also serves to assist candidates in revisiting their performance, as well as introduce a transparent layer to the exam process. Candidates can now analyse the level of difficulty, verify answers with unofficial keys, and gain insights for future attempts.

Exam Structure and Marking Scheme

The CDS exam has a rigorous marking process with negative marking. One-third of the marks allotted for a question are cut as a penalty for each incorrect answer, and there is no penalty for unattempted questions.

For IMA, INA, and AFA: Three papers – English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics – each with 100 marks.

For OTA: Two papers – English and General Knowledge – each with 100 marks.

All the papers are objective, of two hours' duration, and in English and Hindi (except for English).

Exam Day Timetable

The September 14 exam was held in three sessions:

English: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

General Knowledge: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Elementary Mathematics: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Pathway to Defence Services

The CDS exam, conducted twice a year, is an entry point for graduates who wish to join the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force as Commissioned Officers. Now that the CDS II 2025 has been concluded, the release of official papers is a vital resource for aspiring candidates in the face of subsequent recruitment cycles.

With CDS II 2025 now concluded, the availability of official papers provides a crucial resource for candidates looking ahead to future recruitment cycles.

UPSC CDS II 2025 Question Papers PDF Direct Link