UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Tomorrow: Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

The civil services main exam is scheduled to commence tomorrow, September 20, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam is scheduled for September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29 during a five-day period. Paper 1 Essay will be the first exam, and it is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Friday, almost eight lakh candidates will take the UPSC Mains exam.

Important Guidelines:

-Bring a valid picture ID card, whose number appears on the e-admission card, to the exam centre along with the printout of the UPSC CSE main exam 2024 admit card for each session.



-Arrive in the exam room no later than thirty minutes before the test starts. At 8.30 am, the entrance gates for the morning shift exam will close. Candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam room after this period.

- Books and backpacks, among other things, are not permitted on the property. All that candidates need to bring is their e-admit card, pen, pencil, picture ID evidence, copies of their own photos, and any other supplies listed in the guidelines.



-In order to appear in the exam with an undertaking, candidates whose e-admit card images are not clear will need to bring one passport-sized photo for each session.

-It is important for candidates to understand that they have to fill in the area provided under each question and part in the Question Cum Answer (QCA) booklet in order to answer all parts and subparts of the questions. Carefully read the Instructions for Candidates included in the QCA handbook.

-Any violation of the guidelines in the QCA booklet may result in disciplinary action, which may include cancellation and disqualification from taking future exams, as well as a reduction in the candidate's mark.



-It is recommended that candidates make sure to cross out any blank spots or pages before giving the QCA booklets to the invigilator.



-The Commission has not released any guidelines about the dress code, however applicants should wear comfortable clothing that complies with the test center's dress code.

-Try to respond to a question even if you're not sure how to answer it. Partial grades have an impact.

Do not carry these things to the exam hall:

-When it comes to what you can and cannot bring into the exam room, UPSC has tight regulations. Mobile phones, electronic equipment, programmable devices, storage media (e.g., pen drives), smartwatches, cameras, bluetooth devices and any other communication or IT gadgets are strictly not allowed in the exam hall. Discipline for breaking these guidelines could include the cancellation of the candidate's current exam and a prohibition from taking any other exams administered by the Commission.