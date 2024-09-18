UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Now Open For 232 Positions, Apply By October 8; Detailed Notice Inside

The last date to complete the UPSC ESE application form for 2025 is October 8. | File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that registration for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 is now open as of today, September 18. Candidates who match the prerequisites can apply for the UPSC ESE 2025 by visiting the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to complete the UPSC ESE application form for 2025 is October 8.



The Commission's recruiting campaign will fill 232 Group A and B Engineering Services positions in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Telecommunications Engineering. There are 12 positions for PwBD candidates. Engineering Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC ESE 2025 Prelims Date) will be held on February 8, 2025.

Candidates will be able to make modifications to their application form starting the next day, after the application window closes. This window will be active for seven days.

Click on the link below to access the official notice:

Official Notice

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants may complete and submit the application form by the deadline if they wish to sit for the UPSC ESE exam. The applicant must possess an engineering bachelor's degree, such as a BE/BTech, in order to apply.

The age range for candidates to apply for this exam is 21 to 30. The applicant's birthday cannot fall on January 2, 1995, or January 1, 2004. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age restriction has been lowered to five years. On the other hand, OBC is granted a three-year reprieve.

Application Fees



The application cost for candidates in the General/OBC category is Rs 200. Applicants who fall under the SC, ST, or Divyang categories are not required to pay the application fee. Applicants will be required to sit for an interview, a major exam, and a preliminary exam.

How to apply?

-It is necessary for candidates to apply online exclusively through the www.upsconline.nic.in website.

-The applicant must first register on the Commission's website via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, and only then may they proceed to fill out the online application for the test.

-OTRs only need to register once in their lifetime.

-The candidate can fill out the online application for the test right away if they have already registered.

-In order to apply for the Engineering Service Examination, a candidate must fill out an online application and provide supporting documentation for any claims they may have regarding their date of birth, category (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, or ex-servicemen), educational background, and other information the Commission may request.