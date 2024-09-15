UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024 interviews on October 7. Qualified candidates can check their schedule on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the UPSC ESE personality test will occur on October 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and November 4, 5, 6, 2024. Interviews will be conducted in two shifts: morning starting at 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm onwards each day.

Reimbursement of Travel Expenses:

A total of 617 candidates are selected for the Personality Test. According to the officialnotice, candidates appearing for the UPSC ESE Interview are eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses, limited to the Second Class/Sleeper class train fare on Mail Express trains. This is intended to reduce the financial burden of traveling for the interview.

If candidates opt for other modes or classes of transport, such as air travel or higher train classes, reimbursement will follow S.R.-132 rules. Guidelines for these cases are available on the official UPSC website under the forms and downloads section.

To claim reimbursement, candidates should complete the Travelling Allowance Form available online at UPSC Travelling Allowance Form. Adhering to UPSC’s guidelines ensures smooth processing of claims.

This reimbursement system is part of UPSC’s effort to make the examination process accessible, preventing travel costs from hindering participation in the interview process.

Read full guidelines here at the official notice.

To download the schedule:

1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024 link on the homepage.

3. A new PDF will open.

4. Check your interview date and download the PDF.

5. Print the schedule for future reference.

Read Also Mumbai: Isolation And Expectations Behind Rising UPSC Student Suicides

UPSC ESE 2024 aims to recruit for approximately 167 positions in Group A and B services across civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and telecommunication engineering, including five positions reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).