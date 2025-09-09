'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur Hostel | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kanpur (UP): A 16-year-old class 10 student was found hanging in his hostel room in Kakadeo area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Monday.

A suicide note allegedly written by the student was recovered from the spot which stated: "I am ending my life of my own will".

The note will be examined by the forensic team, the police added.

Surjan Singh, hailed from Bhognipur in Kanpur Dehat, had been living in Hitkari Nagar of Kakadeo area for the past four months preparing for his board examinations.

The boy hanged himself inside his room from a hook on the ceiling with the help of a bedsheet, said Station House Officer (Rawatpur) KK Mishra.

Hostel staff grew suspicious after repeated calls and knocks went unanswered since Sunday morning, he said.

Family members expressed shock, saying Srujan had shown no signs of distress.

"He spoke to our mother on Saturday night and sounded perfectly cheerful. He was hardworking and never indicated that anything was wrong," the aggrieved brother Harshit told before police.

Police officials confirmed that Srujan had put a post on Instagram before taking the extreme step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that further investigation would proceed if a formal complaint is lodged.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)