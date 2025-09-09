 'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur Hostel
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur Hostel

'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur Hostel

A 16-year-old Class 10 student was found hanging in his hostel room in Kanpur’s Kakadeo area. A suspected suicide note stating he ended his life willingly was recovered and sent for forensic tests. Hostel staff alerted police after no response from him. Family said he showed no distress. Police found he posted on Instagram before the act.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur Hostel | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kanpur (UP): A 16-year-old class 10 student was found hanging in his hostel room in Kakadeo area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Monday.

A suicide note allegedly written by the student was recovered from the spot which stated: "I am ending my life of my own will".

The note will be examined by the forensic team, the police added.

Surjan Singh, hailed from Bhognipur in Kanpur Dehat, had been living in Hitkari Nagar of Kakadeo area for the past four months preparing for his board examinations.

FPJ Shorts
2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused
2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

The boy hanged himself inside his room from a hook on the ceiling with the help of a bedsheet, said Station House Officer (Rawatpur) KK Mishra.

Read Also
RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates Announced: CBT From November 17, Check Pattern, Selection Process & Pass...
article-image

Hostel staff grew suspicious after repeated calls and knocks went unanswered since Sunday morning, he said.

Family members expressed shock, saying Srujan had shown no signs of distress.

"He spoke to our mother on Saturday night and sounded perfectly cheerful. He was hardworking and never indicated that anything was wrong," the aggrieved brother Harshit told before police.

Police officials confirmed that Srujan had put a post on Instagram before taking the extreme step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that further investigation would proceed if a formal complaint is lodged.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

'NEP Has Ample Opportunities For Youth At Every Stage Of Education': Madhya Pradesh Governor...

'NEP Has Ample Opportunities For Youth At Every Stage Of Education': Madhya Pradesh Governor...

UP: Ballia Primary School Headmaster, 2 Teachers Suspended Over Negligence, Indiscipline &...

UP: Ballia Primary School Headmaster, 2 Teachers Suspended Over Negligence, Indiscipline &...

'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur...

'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur...

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under...

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under...