 FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Best In Student Health, Nutrition And Well-Being
The Free Press Journal today announced the results of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the third edition of the city’s most trusted, merit-based assessment of schools across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:42 AM IST
Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today announced the results of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the third edition of the city’s most trusted, merit-based assessment of schools across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Among its many parameters, the category ‘Best in Student Health, Nutrition and Well-being’ stands out for addressing an aspect of schooling that is increasingly vital, the physical, emotional, and nutritional wellness of students.

This year's findings of the survey showcase encouraging participation across the board. All the surveyed schools (100%) have systems in place for the well-being of students, and over 90% regularly conduct health sessions with the involvement of parents, reflecting an all-round awareness of the importance of health and mental balance in a child's development.

Yet, the study also shows that while these frameworks are strongly grounded, too many schools rely on routine and compliance-driven models rather than proactive or data-led wellness strategies. In other words, while student health and nutrition have made it firmly onto the agenda, there is room to move from structured implementation toward preventive and evidence-based intervention.

Top 10 Schools for Student Health, Nutrition & Well-being

The following institutions have been recognised as the Top 10 Schools for Student Health, Nutrition and Well-being in the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025:

Bai Avabai Petit Girls’ High School, Bandra

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (E)

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (W)

Children’s Academy International School, Ashok Nagar

D G Khetan International School, Malad

Dr S Radhakrishnan International School, Malad

ORCHIDS The International School, Dombivli

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

Podar International School, Kalyan

The Somaiya School, Vidyavihar

(Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically)

