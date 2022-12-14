UPSC Mains 2022: DAF forms to close today at upsc.gov.in

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The UPSC Mains 2022 Detailed Application Form(DAF) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. According to the official notice, today, December 14, 2022, is the last day for candidates to submit the detailed application forms. Candidates can submit their DAF forms by 6 pm today. The UPSC Mains 2022 DAF can be found on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

After filling the DAF, candidates will be eligible for the personality tests and interview rounds conducted for UPSC Civil Service recruitment. UPSC is expected to announce the dates for the personality tests on the official website after candidates have submitted their DAF form.

On December 6, 2022, UPSC published the UPSC Mains Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who passed the Mains Exam are now eligible to participate in the interview round. Candidates must fill out their DAF form for this.

To fill the official UPSC Mains DAF Form:

Go to the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

Find and click on the UPSC Mains DAF form link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and other personal details.

Fill out and submit the detailed application form.

Download and print this page for future reference.