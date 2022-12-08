UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: Candidates list, other details here

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the UPSC CSE 2022 result name-wise along with roll numbers for the mains exam on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The result was declared on the basis of the Civil Services Exam 2021 which was held in the month of January 2022. For the same, the interviews were conducted for the personality test that was conducted in April-May 2022.

According to UPSC, there is a total of 685 candidates who will be appointed to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and group ‘B’.

Candidates can download the UPSC IAS Main result 2022 in PDF format containing the qualified candidates' names and roll numbers.

Dates of Personality Tests (interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The Personality Tests (interviews) schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in).

No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained. All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II.

UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2022: Shortlisted candidates

Below is the list of shortlisted candidates for UPSC Civil services 2022 interview rounds:

Engineer Akshesh Mahendrabhai

Mangera Kaushik Bhanubhai

Patel Harsh Rajeshkumar

Aarti Agarwal

Megha Joshi

Thummalur Paul Samuel Wesly

Kartikey Kumar

Prajapati Amitkumar Kanaiyalal

Mehta Mausam Harshadbhai

Jogani Utsav Satishbhai

To read the full list:- Click here