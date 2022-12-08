2.46 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

UPSC | File Photo

New Delhi: A total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during the last five years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, Singh said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments each year.

Singh said that during last three years, from 2019-20 to 2021-22, the UPSC has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it.

Singh said that as per the Annual Report of the Department of Expenditure, the number of vacant posts under various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, as of 01.03.2021, in Group A, B and C are 23584, 118807, and 836936, respectively.

He said that with the acceptance of the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission Report, Group ‘D’ posts have since been merged with Group ‘C’ posts.

Singh said that eligible Officers in the grade of Assistant Section Officer/ Section Officer/ Under Secretary/ Deputy Secretary/ Director /Joint Secretary-in-situ have been promoted, against available vacancies, except where the matter is sub-judice.