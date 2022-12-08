e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation2.46 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

2.46 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

Singh said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments each year.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
UPSC | File Photo
Follow us on

New Delhi: A total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during the last five years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, Singh said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments each year. 

Singh said that during last three years, from 2019-20 to 2021-22, the UPSC has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it.

Read Also
UPSC Mains Result 2022 out: All you need to know
article-image

Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, M/o Earth Sciences; MoS, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that during the last three years, i.e, from the recruitment year 2019-20 to 2021-22, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it. 

Singh said that as per the Annual Report of the Department of Expenditure, the number of vacant posts under various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, as of 01.03.2021, in Group A, B and C are 23584, 118807, and 836936, respectively. 

He said that with the acceptance of the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission Report, Group ‘D’ posts have since been merged with Group ‘C’ posts. 

Singh said that eligible Officers in the grade of Assistant Section Officer/ Section Officer/ Under Secretary/ Deputy Secretary/ Director /Joint Secretary-in-situ have been promoted, against available vacancies, except where the matter is sub-judice.

RECENT STORIES

2.46 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

2.46 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

CBI books Kerala-based educational trust for cheating bank

CBI books Kerala-based educational trust for cheating bank

UK Universities luring Indian students with 'bring your family' offers: Report

UK Universities luring Indian students with 'bring your family' offers: Report

Pakistan: Smog, poor air quality shut schools in Lahore

Pakistan: Smog, poor air quality shut schools in Lahore

CLAT faces criticism after CJI DY Chandrachud remarks

CLAT faces criticism after CJI DY Chandrachud remarks