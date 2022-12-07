UPSC Mains Result 2022 out: All you need to know

Picture for representation |

New Delhi: The UPSC Mains Result 2022 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. Both upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC websites, will showcase the Civil Services Mains results.

The mains exam was given in a subjective format from September 16 to September 25. The roll numbers of the test-qualified candidates have been made public by the commission.

It is important to note that after the Prelims and Mains exams, candidates have to appear for Personality Test interviews.

When are the interview dates?

Though the interview dates have not been released by UPSC, candidates have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) -2 at (https://upsconline.nic.in) before appearing for the interview rounds between December 8 to December 14, 2022 by 6 P.M.

Any delays in the submission of the DAF form 2 will have repercussions on the candidates as they will lose their candidature and won’t be able to sit for the interviews.

Can you make changes in DAF - II form?

UPSC has also notified that it will not consider any requests for changes or modifications of any kind to the information provided in DAF-I and DAF-II. However, candidates are recommended to notify the Commission of any changes to their address or contact information solely, if any, as soon as possible by letter, email (csm-upsc@nic.in), or fax at the numbers mentioned on the official release by the Press Information Bureau.

Where can candidates find the Attestation Form?

The Attestation Form, which will be made available on the website of the Department of Personnel & Training from the start of personality tests (interviews) until the end of personality tests (interviews), must also be filled out online and submitted by all qualified candidates. To do so, candidates have to visit https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login.

When can candidates avail their marksheets?

The interviews for qualifying candidates will be conducted at the Union Public Service Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The interview will carry 275 marks and it will have no minimum qualifying marks.

UPSC candidates can avail the marksheets in 15 days from the date of announcement of the final results, which will be declared after the Personality Test interviews are conducted.

The marksheet will remain available on the website - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in for a period of 30 days.

Reservation benefits for candidates

The application deadline for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is February 22, 2022, and candidates who wish to be considered for the reservations/relaxation benefits provided to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen, etc., must additionally produce original certificates issued by that date.

Twitter comes together to encourage candidates

Many candidates, like each year, haven’t been able to successfully clear the examinations and thus have sent encouraging messages to each other on social media platforms.

“Didn’t clear UPSC mains after getting Rank 213 in UPSC 2020, it’s genuinely humbling. You finally see that this exam is about so many factors beyond your control. Trying to learn how to talk about my failures as much as my successes! IPS West Bengal it is,” said a previous candidate, Nirja Shah, an IPS officer in WB, on Twitter indicating her decision to move away from the preparation for UPSC.

While others are figuring out the mistakes which led to them not being able to clear the exam. “To all those asking me about my mains results - i didn't make it this time. Will figure out where I went wrong and what to do next,” said another candidate.