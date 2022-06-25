UPSC invites applications for various posts; Here's everything you need to know

The deadline for submitting an online application for employment is July 14, 2022. | Twitter/PIB

Applications are being accepted for a number of positions being filled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

According to the posting, several positions will be filled, including those for an aeronautical officer and a professor of clinical psychology.

The deadline for submitting an online application for employment is July 14, 2022.



Vacancy information:

1. There are six openings for aeronautical officers at the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Level-10 of the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC's pay scale.

Age : 35 years old.

2. Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Professor of Clinical Psychology: 1 opening

Pay Range: Level 12 in the pay matrix according to the seventh CPC.

Age : 50 years old.

3. Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology, 4 openings

Pay Range: Level 10, according to the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Age : 35 years old

4.NeuroPsychology Assistant Professor, Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services: 1 job

Pay Range: Level 10, according to the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Age : 35 years old.

5. Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai: Engineer & Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 job

Pay Range: Level 12 in the pay matrix according to the seventh CPC.

Age : 50 years old.

For more details on educational qualifications and other criteria, visit https://www.upsc.gov.in/recruitment/recruitment-advertisement.

