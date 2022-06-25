e-Paper Get App

UPSC invites applications for various posts; Here's everything you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
The deadline for submitting an online application for employment is July 14, 2022. | Twitter/PIB

Applications are being accepted for a number of positions being filled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

According to the posting, several positions will be filled, including those for an aeronautical officer and a professor of clinical psychology.

The deadline for submitting an online application for employment is July 14, 2022.


Vacancy information:

1. There are six openings for aeronautical officers at the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Level-10 of the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC's pay scale.

Age : 35 years old.

2. Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Professor of Clinical Psychology: 1 opening

Pay Range: Level 12 in the pay matrix according to the seventh CPC.

Age : 50 years old.

3. Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology, 4 openings

Pay Range: Level 10, according to the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Age : 35 years old

4.NeuroPsychology Assistant Professor, Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Directorate General of Health Services: 1 job

Pay Range: Level 10, according to the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Age : 35 years old.

5. Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai: Engineer & Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 job

Pay Range: Level 12 in the pay matrix according to the seventh CPC.

Age : 50 years old.

For more details on educational qualifications and other criteria, visit https://www.upsc.gov.in/recruitment/recruitment-advertisement.

Read Also
Faced with IAS shortage, Mizoram Govt to sponsor coaching for UPSC civil services
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationUPSC invites applications for various posts; Here's everything you need to know

RECENT STORIES

Presidential elections: Mayawati To support NDA's Droupadi Murmu

Presidential elections: Mayawati To support NDA's Droupadi Murmu

MP Navneet Rana calls for presidential rule in Maharashtra, demands security for families of MLAs

MP Navneet Rana calls for presidential rule in Maharashtra, demands security for families of MLAs

FPJ Exclusive | BJP's political maneuvering is dangerous for democracy: TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on...

FPJ Exclusive | BJP's political maneuvering is dangerous for democracy: TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on...

Chandigarh: Vigilance Bureau recover several gold, silver coins, cash, mobile phones from arrested...

Chandigarh: Vigilance Bureau recover several gold, silver coins, cash, mobile phones from arrested...

Assam floods: Overall situation witnesses slight improvement; over 33 lakh still affected in 28...

Assam floods: Overall situation witnesses slight improvement; over 33 lakh still affected in 28...