UPSC invites applications for 52 vacancies in various posts; here are steps to apply at upsconline.nic.in

New Delhi: Online applications are being accepted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for a number of positions that are being advertised under the Advt-No. 19-2022. On the official website upsconline.nic.in, eligible applicants may submit their applications until October 27.

52 positions are up for grabs in the UPSC hiring process, including 26 Drugs Inspector positions, 13 Assistant Architect positions, 7 Scientist 'B' (Documents) positions, 3 Scientist 'B' (Forensic Narcotics) positions, and one position each for Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics), Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering), and Assistant Professor (Ayurveda). On the official website, candidates can review the qualifying requirements, educational requirements, wage scale, and other information.

The application cost for candidates is Rs. 25. There is no charge for candidates from any community who are SC/ST/PwBD/women. Male candidates from the Gen/OBC/EWS categories are not eligible for "fee exemptions" and must pay the entire authorised amount.

Steps to apply for a position with the UPSC in 2022:

Visit UPSC's website for job postings at UPSConline.nic.in

Make a registration profile by clicking the "One-time registration (OTR)" link.

Fill out an application for the position.

Upload your documents, make your payment, and finish the form.

Print out the page for later use.