UPSC launches Android mobile app for exam information; here's how to download

Though candidates can download the app for information on exams and recruitment, they won't be able to fill application forms.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
UPSC official app available on Google Play Store |

New Delhi: Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) has officially launched a mobile application for information on exams and recruitment for the civil service. Candidates can download the mobile app on Google Play Store.

“Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC Android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile," said the official notification by UPSC which further cautioned users that they won't be able to fill application forms through the app.

article-image

The UPSC's official app can be downloaded from the following link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc.

Here are the steps to download the UPSC android app:

  • Candidates can go to the Google Play store or use the direct link provided above.

  • Look up "UPSC- Official App"

  • Choose "Install" from the menu.

  • Check for updates by opening the app.

