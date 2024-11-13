UPSC IFS Mains 2024: Admit Cards To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Download Instructions And More

Representative Image |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024 will be available for download starting tomorrow. Candidates appearing for the examination can access their hall tickets via the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Exam schedule and duration

The UPSC IFS Mains 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 1, 2024. Each session of the exam will be 3 hours long. The morning session will run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. It is important to note that there will be no exam on November 25, 2024.

Important guidelines for candidates

Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their e-Admit Card to the exam center on each exam day. Those who do not present their e-Admit Card for verification will not be permitted to take the exam. In addition to the admit card, candidates must also carry a photo ID card that matches the number listed on their e-Admit Card for every exam session.

Before proceeding to the exam center, candidates are advised to double-check the details on their admit card, such as their name, photograph, and QR code. If there are any discrepancies, candidates must inform the UPSC immediately by sending an email to soexam9-upsc@gov.in for necessary corrections.

Previous exam stages

Earlier this year, the UPSC announced the results of the IFS Prelims 2024 on July 1, with the written results being published on July 19, 2024. Those who cleared the Prelims were required to fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the IFS Mains, which was available on the UPSC website from August 27 to September 5, 2024. Candidates who successfully clear the Mains will be called for the personal interview stage.

Official notice from UPSC

In its official notice, UPSC mentioned, "The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in) on 14th November 2024. Candidates are advised to download and print their e-Admit Cards as soon as they are available. The e-Admit Card should be kept safe until the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, is declared. Please note that no physical Admit Card will be issued for this examination. Candidates should carefully read the ‘Important Instructions’ appended with the e-Admit Card."

Steps to download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024

To download the IFS Mains 2024 admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024.

3. Enter the required login credentials on the next page and submit.

4. Your UPSC IFS Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify all details on the admit card to ensure correctness.

6. Download and print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to download their admit cards as soon as they become available to avoid any last-minute issues.