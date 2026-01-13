UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key To Be Released By January 15; Here’s How To Download And Challenge At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: The release date of the UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key has been announced by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates can view the official notice on the NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The official announcement states that the preliminary answer key will be made available by January 15, 2026. According to the official notice, candidates will be permitted to view the question paper and their recorded responses following the publication of the provisional answer key or keys. They will also be given the chance to submit representations in accordance with the prescribed procedure within the specified time frame.

Direct link for official notification

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Objection fee

Each solution key challenge will need candidates to pay an online processing cost of Rs. 200, which is non-refundable. Only paid challenges submitted via the main challenge link during the allotted time frame will be taken into account. Challenges submitted on any platform other than the designated URL, without explanation or supporting documentation, or after the allotted time will not be taken into consideration.

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

The procedures listed below can be used to download the provisional key candidates:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of NTA UGC NET.

Step 2: On the home page, select the UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Exam date and time

Exam name: UGC NET December 2025 session

Exam dates: December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026

Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)

Number of shifts: Two shifts each day

Shift timings:

First shift: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Second shift: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Candidates can visit the NTA UGC NET official website for further information.