UPSC Civil Services 2023 Reserve List Released: 120 Candidates Recommended For IAS, IFS, IPS Positions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended 120 additional candidates who were on a reserve list for selection into various central public services on Friday, as per the official statement. These applicants passed the 2023 civil services exam, the results of which were announced in April of this year.

On April 16, 2024, the UPSC CSE 2023 results were made public. Based on the findings, 1,016 applicants were suggested for appointment to 1,143 openings in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and some other central agencies.

According to the UPSC statement, the Commission has now recommended 120 candidates—88 general, five from economically disadvantaged sections, 23 from Other Backward Classes, three from Scheduled Castes, and one from Scheduled Tribes—to fill the remaining positions based on the results of the 2023 civil services examination, as requested by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

It further stated that the DoPT will personally notify the candidates who have been thus recommended.

According to the statement, the 30 contenders' candidatures are tentative.

How to check reserve list result:

Visit the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Proceed to the section with the most recent updates.

To view the UPSC CSE 2023 Reserve List, click this link.

The PDF for the 2023 UPSC Reserve List will now appear.

Check your name and roll number in it and keep the PDF safe for future.

Every year, the UPSC administers the public Services Exam to choose officers for the IAS, IFS, and IPS, among other public services. There are three phases to the exam: preliminary, major, and interview.

