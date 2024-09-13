UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Admit Card OUT; Download Now! | Representational

The admission cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2024 have been made available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It is necessary for qualified applicants to check and obtain their admit cards from the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, prior to their appearance in the UPSC CSE Mains Exam in 2024. The admit cards will be accessible from September 13 through September 29, 2024, on the official website.

The UPSC CSE Mains test is set to start on September 20, 2024.

The commission has announced that there are 1,056 CSE and 150 IFoS positions available this year, which is fewer than the 1,105 positions from the previous year (712 in 2021 and 796 in 2020).

How to download?

-Check out UPSC's official webpage at upsc.gov.in.

-Select "E-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC" from the "Admit Card" button on the portal.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Select the "CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2024" link.

-Provide the requested information, which includes your password and registration number.

-The screen will display your UPSC CSE Mains 2024 admission card.

-Print it off for future use after downloading it.

In order to get entry to the test site, candidates must bring their printout of the UPSC e-admit card and their original picture identity card, whose number appears on the card, to every session.

If you encounter any issues downloading the e-admit card for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, or discover any discrepancies, kindly notify us via email. csm-upsc@nic.in (For Applicant Data Problem), web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem)

UPSC CSE Exam 2024

Three phases comprise the UPSC CSE examination: preliminary, mains, and personality test. The preliminary test for UPSC CSE will have objective-style questions.

A candidate who meets the eligibility requirements may attempt the UPSC exam up to six times. Candidates who fall under the PwBD and OBC categories, however, will have nine chances.