UPSC ESE Mains 2023 Reserved List Now OUT: 81 Candidates Selected; Check NOW! | File Photo

The reserve list for the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). On upsc.gov.in, you may view the list of 81 candidates that includes their names and roll numbers.

According to UPSC, the 81 applicants have been recommended as per the request made by the Ministry of Communications' Department of Telecommunications.

The commission stated that direct communication with these selected candidates will take place between the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Communications.

On November 22, the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 results were released. A total of 401 applicants were suggested for appointment based on merit.

The candidates



Six of these candidates come from the Economically Weaker Section, 17 are from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 58 are from the underserved group.



It further stated that the candidatures of three candidates, whose roll numbers are 0502083, 0807832, and 2100783, are provisional.

How to check?



-Check out UPSC's official webpage at upsc.gov.in.

-Select the "What's New" section on the homepage.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Select "Reserve List: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023" from the list of links.

-A PDF file will open on a new page that appears on the screen.

-Review the reserved list, make a note of it, and print it off for your records.

Document Verification



Until the commission has verified the original documents, candidates whose results have been held provisional will not receive an offer of appointment. According to the commission, the candidates' provisionality will only be valid for three months after the reserve list is announced.

It additionally said that a provisional candidate's candidature will be cancelled and that no more correspondence will be accepted in this regard if they fail to submit the necessary documentation within this time frame.