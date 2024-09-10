UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines

File Photo

The interview schedule for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2024 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A candidate may compete in the interview round if they pass the UPSC CMS main exam. From September 23 to October 23, 2024, personality tests and interviews for the UPSC CMS 2024 will take place.



The interview will take place in two stints, starting at 1 pm and ending at 9 am in the afternoon. The UPSC CMS 2024 interview summons letters are available for download on the Commission's websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in, for candidates.

Official Notice

The notification contains the 1,739 candidates' personality test schedule, along with their roll number, interview date, and session. Soon, the remaining candidates' schedules will be uploaded.



The official notification stated that the candidate's candidature will be terminated and that they will not receive an e-Summon Letter if they have not completed and submitted their DAF by the deadline.

The official announcement states that candidates who show up for the interview will receive reimbursement for up to the cost of a second- or sleeper-class train ticket for their travel expenses.

How to download?

-Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the CMS interview schedule on the homepage.

-Examine and save the schedule for the interview.

-Print this page off for your records.

UPSC CMS 2024



The goal of the hiring campaign is to staff 827 medical officers across various government agencies. The UPSC CMS 2024 test was administered by the commission on July 14; the results were made public on July 30.

