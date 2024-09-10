UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 To Release Soon ; Check Important Guidelines As CSE Exams Begins In 10 Days

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will soon be issuing the e-admit card for the Civil Service(Main) examination. The Commission will hold the UPSC CSE Mains examination from September 20, 2024. It will be held for five days – September 20, 21, 22, 28, and September 29, 2024. Candidates can access the UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2024 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The admit card of UPSC CSE Mains will have information such as:

-The name of the candidate,

-Roll number of the candidate,

-Examination centre,

-Test centre guidelines,

-Exam day instructions,

-Exam duration,

-Exam timing, and other details.

UPSC CSE E-Main Admit Card Date & Time

The examination will be held in two shifts:

-Forenoon (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

- Afternoon Session(2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

How to download once the admit card is out?

On the homepage, find and click the ‘E-Admit Card’ section. Select the link for UPSC Civil Services mains admit card 2024. Enter the necessary credentials. The admit card will appear on the screen. Review and download it, then print a copy for future use.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID to the exam hall. Without these, entry will not be permitted.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and earphones, are prohibited in the exam hall. Those who pass the Mains will proceed to the interview stage. Visit the official website for further details.

Along with the exam centre and time of the exam, the hall ticket will contain other essential details, aspirants are advised to keep in touch with the official site to get the latest updates.