UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration Ends Today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 | Twitter (representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 today, September 26. Interested candidates can apply for the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2024 through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The commission will open the correction form from September 27 to October 3, 2023. UPSC aims to recruit 167 candidates for these vacant posts.

UPSC ESE prelims examination date:

The UPSC ESE prelims examination will be held on February 18 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to apply

Age limit:

Candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

Check the UPSC ESE exam schedule here

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹200. The application fee is exempted from Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Candidates can submit the fee either by remitting the money to any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

Steps to apply for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Then click on the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024

Click on Apply and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.