 UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration Ends Today at upsc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration Ends Today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration Ends Today at upsc.gov.in

The commission will open the correction form from September 27 to October 3, 2023. UPSC aims to recruit 167 candidates for these vacant posts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 | Twitter (representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 today, September 26. Interested candidates can apply for the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2024 through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The commission will open the correction form from September 27 to October 3, 2023. UPSC aims to recruit 167 candidates for these vacant posts.

UPSC ESE prelims examination date:

The UPSC ESE prelims examination will be held on February 18 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to apply

Age limit:

Candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

Read Also
UPSC ESE 2024: Registration To End For Prelims Exam; Check Details Here
article-image

Check the UPSC ESE exam schedule here

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹200. The application fee is exempted from Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Candidates can submit the fee either by remitting the money to any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

Steps to apply for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Then click on the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024

Click on Apply and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Read Also
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Opens for Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts; Know Details
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Get Three New Departments

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Get Three New Departments

Shalini Bharat Completes Tenure as Director at TISS; New Director To Be Appointed Soon

Shalini Bharat Completes Tenure as Director at TISS; New Director To Be Appointed Soon

UPSC NDA And NA II Written Results 2023 OUT, Here's The List

UPSC NDA And NA II Written Results 2023 OUT, Here's The List

No Quality Education If Students Are Penalized on Religious Grounds: SC On UP Student Slapping Case

No Quality Education If Students Are Penalized on Religious Grounds: SC On UP Student Slapping Case

Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education

Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education