 UPSC ESE 2024: Registration To End For Prelims Exam; Check Details Here
Admit cards will be available on the website three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 on September 26, 2023. Candidates can apply for the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2024 at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The correction window will commence on September 27 and expire on October 3, 2023. If a candidate wishes to make any changes to his or her one-time registration (OTR) profile during this time, he or she must logon to the OTR platform and make the necessary changes.

The preliminary examination will be held on February 18, 2024, at several locations throughout the country. Three weeks before the examination, the admit card will be available on the website. Candidates must have a degree in engineering from a reputable university in order to apply for the examination. Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 30 on January 1, 2024.

For all other candidates, the application cost is Rs 200. Female/SC/ST/PWD candidates are excluded from paying application fees. The organization will fill 167 positions as a result of the recruitment effort.

article-image
