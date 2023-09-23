UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Opens for Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts; Know Details

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a call for applications for Assistant Public Prosecutor and other positions. Eligible applicants may apply online at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

This recruitment effort will fill 18 positions in the business. The deadline for applications is October 12, 2023. Read on for more information about eligibility, the selection procedure, and other specifics.

Vacancy Details

Dangerous Goods Inspector: 3 posts

Foreman (Chemical): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 1 post

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Assistant Director (Forensic Science): 1 post

Deputy Assistant Director (Lecturer): 1 post

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 7 posts

Unani Physician: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the

Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a recruitment test followed by an interview. In circumstances when the candidate is chosen through a Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate must obtain a minimum level of suitability in their relevant category at the interview stage.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempt from fee payment) must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only by remitting the money in any SBI branch by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Candidates can visit the UPSC official website for additional information.