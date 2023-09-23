UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024 Registration Starts, Apply Here

Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The registration process for the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam 2024 has started on the official website, the link for which is upsc.gov.in .

The deadline for the application submission is October 10, with a window for candidates to make corrections or edits available from October 11 to October 17.

As per the schedule, the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024 will be held on February 18, 2024.

Vacancy Details

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill a total of 56 vacant positions.

How to apply?

To apply for the UPSC Geo-Scientist exam in 2024, follow these steps:

Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the "Exam Notification: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024"

Then, click on the "Apply" link

Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Complete the application form with the required details

Upload the necessary documents and make the application fee payment

After successful submission, download a copy of your application and print it for future reference.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200. Female/SC/ST/Persons with disabilities candidates are exempt from paying the fee.

