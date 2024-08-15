UPSC Declares Combined Geo-Scientist 2024 Results, Direct Link Available Inside!

UPSC |

The results for the Combined Geo-Scientist 2024 exam results have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the UPSC's official website. The results have been made available in PDF format.

The direct link to check the results is available here.

The Marksheets of candidates will be published on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after performing Personality Test) and will stay available on the Website for a period of 30 days. The candidates can obtain their Marksheets after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth.

However, UPSC will only provide applicants with printed or hard copies of the marksheets upon particular request, along with a stamped, self-addressed mail. If any candidates would want actual copies of the marksheets, they must request them within thirty days of the marks being posted on the Commission's website. After that time, their requests will not be fulfilled.

"On the basis of the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 22nd and 23rd June 2024, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Interview/Personality Test," read the official note.

"The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability, EWS etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said certificates ready," it added.

The Interview schedule for the candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test will be published shortly on the Commission’s official website. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail as well for further information.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its Campus. Candidate may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M to 5.00 P.M in person or over telephone Nos. (011)- 23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.