UPSC CSE 2024 Mains Exam Schedule OUT; Admit Card To Be Released Soon

UPSC CSE 2024 Mains Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here

The 2024 Civil Services and Forest Service Examination schedule has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, offers the exam schedule for everyone who passed the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam in 2024.

The official notification states that September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29 will be the dates of the Civil Services and Forest Service main exams. There will be two shifts for the exam: afternoon (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm) and afternoon (9 am to 12 pm). One week prior to the exam, students will have access to get their UPSC CSE Mains 2024 admission cards.

How to check?

-Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

-On the main page, click the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 schedule link.

-The timetable will be viewed by applicants in a new PDF file that opens.

-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later

UPSC 2024: Admit Card

The Union Public Service Commission will make the UPSSC Mains Admit Card 2024 available on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in, its official website. The Mains examination will start on September 20, 2024. The admission card will only be available for download by those applicants who passed the preliminary exam.