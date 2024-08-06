'Don't Waste Your Life': Former IPS Officer Urges UPSC Aspirants To Value Their Lives & To Have Plan B

He said that many of his friends, who did not pass, are still doing well in life. |

In the wake of the recent tragedy at Delhi's Rau's IAS study circle, where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives, a national debate has emerged over the pressures faced by those preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC.

Former Bengaluru police commissioner and IPS officer Bhaskar Rao has weighed in on the issue, suggesting youth to consider alternative plans if they do not clear the UPSC exam within three attempts.



Rao shared his personal experience of passing the UPSC exam on his third attempt in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that many of his friends, who did not pass, are still doing well in life.

He wrote, “Dearest Young Friends, I passed my UPSC Civil Services Examination in my THIRD attempt in 1989. More brilliant friends of mine didn’t pass this exam but are doing well in life. Dearest Children, Your Life, Family, & Future are more Valuable & Important than any Examination and a Job.”

He added, “If you cannot clear a particular Competitive Examination in THREE Attempts, please don’t keep on attempting and wasting your Time. Social Pressure is very Temporary. Please don’t destroy your life. Take a Plan B and Exit for a Better Life.”

Rao also criticised coaching centres, referring to them as "hoax hope factories" that prey on aspirants' hopes and dreams

He noted, “These Exams will make a 31-year-old kid a Life Failure, which is not the Truth. Please don’t waste Lakhs of Rupees on Coaching Centers, which are Hoax Hope Factories. Life is Precious.”

A 26-year-old student, who was living in Delhi to prepare for the civil services exam, allegedly died by suicide on July 21. In her suicide note, she made a heartfelt plea to the government, requesting them to minimise scams in exams, create more job opportunities for young people, and reduce rent for students living in PGs and hostels.

Rao's advice comes at a critical time, urging aspirants to value their lives and consider alternative career paths if the UPSC exam remains out of reach after multiple attempts.