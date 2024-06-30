UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024 Expected Soon On upsc.gov.in

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is anticipated to release the Civil Services Preliminary examination results for 2024 shortly. Aspirants can check their results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Exam Details:

Date: June 16, 2024

Pattern:

Two objective-type papers (multiple-choice questions)

Total of 400 marks

Candidates who pass the Civil Services Preliminary Examination will move on to the next stage, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024, followed by the Interview or Personality Test round. According to the UPSC calendar, the tentative date for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination is September 20.



The UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination will be used to fill 1056 positions in central government departments and agencies. The Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) . For those who fall within the benchmark disability category, 40 positions out of the total are set aside.

How download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2024:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the "UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Result 2024" link on the homepage.

A new page will appear; enter the required details.

Click on "submit" and the result will be displayed.

Check and download the result.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

For the latest updates on the results and further processes, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC websites.