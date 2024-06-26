UPSC CAPF Exam 2024 Schedule Released, 506 Positions Available | Pixabay

The Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination schedule has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam is intended to fill 506 AC positions in paramilitary organisations, including Sashastra Seema Bal (SB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A total of 506 positions are up for grabs, of which 186 are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP, and 42 for SSB.

It is anticipated that the exam will take place on August 4, 2024. Paper I will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and Paper II from 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be two shifts for this.

Age Limit

Being an Indian citizen, being between the ages of 20 and 25 on August 1, 2024, and having a bachelor's degree from an accredited university are requirements for eligibility.

Application Fees

Application Fee for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024

Candidates who belong to the female, SC, or ST categories are exempt from paying the Rs 200 application fee.

How to check schedule?

-Visit upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

-Go to the homepage's 'Examinations' section.

-'Active Examination Section' should be clicked.

-Select the 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024' link.

-You can download the schedule in PDF format once it opens.

Screening Process

Written exams, physical standards/physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests, and a final personality/interview test will all be used to determine which candidates get the job. The candidates' marks from the written exam, interview, and personality test will be used to determine the merit list.