 UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Starts From September 15, Admit Cards To Be Issued Soon
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
UPSC CMS 2023 Results Declared: Check List of Qualified Candidates on upsc.gov.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

UPSC CSE Mains 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Mains Examination 2023 September 15 onwards. Admit cards for the exam will be issued on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled for September 15, 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card using this link:

UPSC CSE Mains 2023

The exam will be held in two shifts: From 9:00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon. Results of the CSE Prelims exam 2023 was announced on June 12 in which a total of 14,624 candidates had provisionally qualified for the CSE Mains exam.

Their candidature were provisional and subject to filling of the detailed application form (DAF-1).

How to download UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2023

Go to upsc.gov.in.

Now, go to examination and then active examinations.

Open Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 and then the admit card download link.

Enter your credentials and login.

Download the CSE Mains admit card.

Read Also
UPSC IES, ISS Results 2023 Out At upsc.gov.in; Interview Date Soon
UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Starts From September 15, Admit Cards To Be Issued Soon

