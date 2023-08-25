UPSC IES, ISS Results 2023 Out At upsc.gov.in; Interview Date Soon

UPSC IES, ISS Results 2023 Out | ANI (Representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) results 2023. Those candidates who appeared for the written exams held in June 2023 can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. A total of 39 IES candidates and 88 ISS candidates have been selected for interview or personality tests.

The commission has issued the roll numbers and names of selected candidates.

UPSC in an official notification said, "The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test."

The selected candidates will have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the official website soon. The commission informed that the candidates will have to register themselves before filling up DAF and submit the form along with relevant documents.

"In case any of the written qualified candidate fails to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed,” added UPSC.

The commission will soon release the schedule for interviews and the exact date will be intimated to the candidates through e-summon letter. No request for change in date and time of personality test will be entertained.

Steps to check UPSC IES, ISS results 2023:

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the link “Written result (with name): Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2023"

Candidates will be redirected to another page.

Click on the document link.

UPSC IES, ISS result PDF will be displayed.

Search your name and download the PDF for future reference.