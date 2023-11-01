UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 Reserve list Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct link here

UPSC Recruitment 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services examination (CSE) Main result 2022 reserve list. Those candidates who appeared for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 can check the reserve list through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC released the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 on May 23, 2023. The commission recommended 933 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1022 vacancies.

According to the official notice, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2022.

The Commission conducted the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15 to September 24, 2023.

Here is the list of top 10 candidates put on reserve list:

S.No. Roll Number Name

1. 2619150 RAVINDRA KUMAR GUPTA

2. 0803972 KUMARI PRIYA RANI

3. 0889025 APOORVA JAGBHARIA

4. 0425144 ANKIT PATHAK

5 0314597 NIVEDITHA SHETTY

6. 0826360 RIA HIMMATRAMKA

7. 6405235 DEEPANSHU VOHRA

8. 2638506 RITIK SRIVASTAVA

9. 4122819 ANKITA SINGH

10. 0412570 ARNAV BHANDARI

The candidature of following 2(two) candidates bearing Roll No. 3534972 and 0828156 are provisional.

Steps to check UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.