UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2023: 235 Candidates Selected

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revealed the final results of the Combined Defence Service (1) exam for the year 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CDS (1) examination can now access their results on the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.

A total of 235 candidate have successfully cleared the written examination and interview, earning their opportunity to join the 156th (DE) Course at Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. The Indian Military Academy leads the way with 156 candidate securing their spots, while the Indian Navy Academy have 57 and Air Force Academy have 22 candidates

It's important to note that the final list of qualified candidates results from the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) test conducted by the Army Headquarters, and medical examination results have not been included in the merit list. The Army Headquarters is currently in the process of verifying the date of birth and educational qualifications of the selected candidates, making their candidature provisional at this stage.



For those eager to access their UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2023, here's a step-by-step guide:



1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Locate the designated link for 'UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023' in the notifications.

3. On the subsequent page, check for your roll number and save the PDF for future reference.



Furthermore, candidates are informed that the marks obtained by candidates will be available on the official website after the announcement of the final result for Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for CDS 1 exam 2023. To complete the process, candidates must submit their original certificates for verification of their date of birth and educational qualifications, along with attested photocopies, to the Army Headquarters, Naval Headquarters, or Air Headquarters, depending on their first choice.

