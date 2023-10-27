UPSC Declares NDA 2023 Exam I Final Results, 628 Candidates Selected For NDA And INA

NDA 2023 Exam 1 Final Results out | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announed the final result of the NDA 2023 Exam I on its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 628 candidates have been selected for admission to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA). This the outcomes follows a rigorous selection process, which included a written examination conducted by the UPSC on April 16, as well as subsequent interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Marks and Medical Examination: Steps for Selected Candidates

The marks obtained by the candidates in the examination will be available for viewing on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, approximately 15 days after the declaration of the final results.

Selected candidates will soon embark on a journey to join the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151 st course, and the Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). It's worth noting that the results of the medical examination have not been factored into the selection process. However, candidates must pass the medical examination to secure their admission.

Important Admission Procedures for Selected Candidates

The UPSC has emphasised that the candidature of the selected applications is provisional. To finalise their admission, candidates must submit the necessary certificates supporting their date of birth and educational qualification to the additional directorate general of recruiting, adjutant general's branch, integrated headquarters, ministry of defence (Army), located at West Block No III, Wing – I, PK Puram, New Delhi- 110066. The required documents include photo ID proof, Class 10 and 12 marks sheets, and passing certificates.



Candidates are advised to stay updated with any communication or changes, especially related to the date of commencement of the NDA and INA courses, by regularly checking the official websites of the respective armed forces: joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in, and careerindianairforce.cdac.in. In the event of a change of address, candidates are urged to promptly inform the Army headquarters.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)