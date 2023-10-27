 UPSC Declares NDA 2023 Exam I Final Results, 628 Candidates Selected For NDA And INA
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Declares NDA 2023 Exam I Final Results, 628 Candidates Selected For NDA And INA

UPSC Declares NDA 2023 Exam I Final Results, 628 Candidates Selected For NDA And INA

The UPSC has released the NDA 2023 Exam I final results, with 628 candidates chose for NDA and INA courses. Selected candidates should check the official websites for course commencement date.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
NDA 2023 Exam 1 Final Results out | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announed the final result of the NDA 2023 Exam I on its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 628 candidates have been selected for admission to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA). This the outcomes follows a rigorous selection process, which included a written examination conducted by the UPSC on April 16, as well as subsequent interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Marks and Medical Examination: Steps for Selected Candidates

The marks obtained by the candidates in the examination will be available for viewing on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, approximately 15 days after the declaration of the final results.

Selected candidates will soon embark on a journey to join the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151 st course, and the Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). It's worth noting that the results of the medical examination have not been factored into the selection process. However, candidates must pass the medical examination to secure their admission.

Important Admission Procedures for Selected Candidates

The UPSC has emphasised that the candidature of the selected applications is provisional. To finalise their admission, candidates must submit the necessary certificates supporting their date of birth and educational qualification to the additional directorate general of recruiting, adjutant general's branch, integrated headquarters, ministry of defence (Army), located at West Block No III, Wing – I, PK Puram, New Delhi- 110066. The required documents include photo ID proof, Class 10 and 12 marks sheets, and passing certificates.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with any communication or changes, especially related to the date of commencement of the NDA and INA courses, by regularly checking the official websites of the respective armed forces: joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in, and careerindianairforce.cdac.in. In the event of a change of address, candidates are urged to promptly inform the Army headquarters.

Read Also
UPSC Exam Calendar 2024: CSE Prelims On May 26, NDA On April 21
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

New Curriculum Framework Introduced for Early Education in Maharashtra

New Curriculum Framework Introduced for Early Education in Maharashtra