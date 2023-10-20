 UPSC Exam Calendar 2024: CSE Prelims On May 26, NDA On April 21
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar 2024 for the Civil Services, NDA, NA exams. As per the UPSC calendar, the Civil Services and IFS prelims is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2024. The NDA, NA prelims is scheduled to be held on April 21.

The Civil Services Mains will be held on September 20, IFS Mains on November 24. The candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Service exam schedule on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Check exam calendar here: DIRECT LINK FOR UPSC EXAM CALENDAR 2024

The UPSC has also released the reserved dates for the recruitment exams. The reserved dates of UPSC recruitment tests are- January 13, February 24, March 9, July 6, August 10, October 19, December 21.

article-image

