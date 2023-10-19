 UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released, Check Details Here
UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released, Check Details Here

UPSC has released the various recruitment exam calendar 2024 today for various important exams such as engineering services, combined geo-scientist, CISF AC (EXE) LDCE, NDA & NA, Indian Forest Service, LES/LSS, Combined Medical Services, Central Armed Police Forces, Civil services and others.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued its annual examination calendar for the various important exams. Candidates preparing for the UPSC recruitment 2024 exam can access the exam calendar from the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

The exam calendar includes the dates for the key recruitment exams scheduled to be held in 2024. According to the notice, the notification dates, exam dates, and other data are subject to change if circumstances warrant.

According to the UPSC Exam Calendar, the notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (NDA & NA), combined defence services exam will be released on December 20. The aspiring candidates will be able to submit their applications by January, 9. The exam will take place on April 21. 

UPSC Exam 2024 Official Notification

Similarly, the notification for the Civil Services Exam and the Indian Forest Services Preliminary Exam will be released on February 14, 2024, with applications due by March 5, 2024. The exam will be held on April 21.

The Union Public Service Commission conducts a variety of exams each year, including the Civil Services Exam, the Engineering Services Exam, and the Indian Forest Service Exam.

The civil services exam (CSE) is the most well-known exam conducted by UPSC, and it serves as an entrance to numerous top administrative jobs in the Indian government, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IBP), and Foreign Services (IFS). Candidates can view the UPSC exam dates in the PDF provided below.

article-image

