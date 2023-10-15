 UPSC Begins Application Process For 25 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Begins Application Process For 25 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Begins Application Process For 25 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
UPSC Recruitment 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has started the applications process for Assistant Professor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The registration process started on, October 14, 2023 and will end on November 3, 2023.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization.

Assistant Director: 2 posts

Assistant Professor: 12 posts

Assistant Architect: 1 post

Driller-in-Charge: 6 posts

Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General: 3 posts

Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General: 1 post

Check Detailed Notification here

Read Also
UPSC CSE Main Result 2023: Know When Will Commission Declare Civil Services (Main) Result Date And...
article-image

Selection Process

The selection will be made through recruitment test followed by interview. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five).

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Read Also
UPSC CSE Main Result 2023: Know When Will Commission Declare Civil Services (Main) Result Date And...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Delhi Researchers Come Up With New 'Sensor' To Detect Posture Problems

IIT Delhi Researchers Come Up With New 'Sensor' To Detect Posture Problems

UPSC Begins Application Process For 25 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Begins Application Process For 25 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in

NEET SS 2023 Results Out At nbe.edu.in; Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2023 Results Out At nbe.edu.in; Direct Link Here

AI-Driven Traffic Management Platform For Drones Developed By Dou In Assam

AI-Driven Traffic Management Platform For Drones Developed By Dou In Assam

Noida School Horror: 5 Students Booked For Assaulting, Molesting Classmate

Noida School Horror: 5 Students Booked For Assaulting, Molesting Classmate