UPSC Begins Application Process For 25 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has started the applications process for Assistant Professor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The registration process started on, October 14, 2023 and will end on November 3, 2023.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization.

Assistant Director: 2 posts

Assistant Professor: 12 posts

Assistant Architect: 1 post

Driller-in-Charge: 6 posts

Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General: 3 posts

Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General: 1 post

Selection Process

The selection will be made through recruitment test followed by interview. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five).

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

