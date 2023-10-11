UPSC CSE Main Result 2023: Know When Will Commission Declare Civil Services (Main) Result Date And Time

Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has successfully concluded the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 on, September 24, 2023. As of now, the Commission has not announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result Date And Time.

Once declared, candidates can access and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 result by visiting the official website of the Commission, which is upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2023: All You Need to Know

Conducting body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2023: September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2023: To be announced

UPSC IAS result 2023 declaration mode: PDF format

The total number of candidates qualified in the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2023: To be announced soon

UPSC CSE 2023 mains result download link: link to be active soon

UPSC CSE (Main) Exam Concludes? What’s Next?

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the online Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of the Personality Tests (Interview) of the examination.

Further, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their online DAF-II as per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination, 2023.

With this DAF-II, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category only], etc. Any delay in submission of DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2023.

Interview/Personality Test

The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career. The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the Interview/Personality Test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result – Date And Time

Once the UPSC IAS main result is declared, candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 result by visiting the official website of the Commission. The Commission will publish the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. All those candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains examination will be eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview.

How to Download Result?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: At present, UPSC has not announced the CSE Main Result Date And Time.

