UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Details, Timetable

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the timetable for UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 on October 7. Candidates appearing for the same should download the Indian Forest Service Main 2023 time table available at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Mains test 2023 will be held on November 26, 28, 29, 30, December 1, 2, and 3, according to the schedule. The test will be given in two sessions, one from 9 am to noon and the other from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IFS Main Exam: Here's how to download timetable

Go to upsc.gov.in to access the UPSC website.

Click the schedule for the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023.

Candidates can review the dates and other information in a new PDF document that will open.

Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

The UPSC IFS Mains Examination will be administered in Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, Shimla, and Yamuna Nagar, among other cities. In line with the official declaration, the UPSC IFS recruitment drive will include about 150 open positions. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, the admit card for the examination will be made available as soon as possible. To access their UPSC IFS Mains 2023 admit card, candidates must log in using their registration number and birthdate.