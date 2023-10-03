 UPSC CDS II 2023 Results OUT! Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here
UPSC releases CDS 2 result 2023; 6908 candidates qualify for interview.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Representative Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 result 2023 today, October 3. Candidates who took the CDS II 2023 examination can view their results at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has released the CDS II 2023 results, with 6908 students qualifying for interviews.

The Union Public Service Commission held the CDS II 2023 test on September 3, 2023. A total of 6908 people qualified for the interview.

“The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01st July, 2024 for IMA & INA, not later than 13th May, 2024 for AFA and not later than 1st October, 2024 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission”, reads the official notification .

UPSC CDS II 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage check the “Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the UPSC CDS II results 2023

Take print for future reference.

