AP ICET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Out Today; Here’s What Candidates Should Know

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

AP ICET Counselling 2025: The wait for Andhra Pradesh's thousands of MBA and MCA candidates comes to an end today as the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, September 11. The candidates who attended the final counselling round can find out their allotment status at the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Next Steps for Candidates

Candidates with the allotted seats should download their provisional allotment order from the website. The process of admission will be final only after candidates:

-Report to the college for which they have been allotted, within the specified schedule.

-Self-report online via the admission portal.

-Undergo document verification at the college.

-Pay the course fee as prescribed.

Candidates are warned that in case of non-reporting within the specified timeframe, their allotted seat will be canceled.

Final Phase Counselling Concludes

With this release, the AP ICET 2025 counselling process comes to a formal conclusion. The seat allotments for this year were done entirely online, based on candidates' rank, category, preference, and seats available among participating MBA and MCA institutions.

Only those who had registered for the concluding phase of counselling are eligible to check today's result. The allotment is the last chance for aspirants to get admission through AP ICET 2025.

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the login details such as hall ticket number, Date of birth, Captcha code and other details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result and take a print out for future reference.