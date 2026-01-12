 UPPSC Revises RO/ARO 2023 Mains Exam Schedule At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Dates, Exam Centres And Important Instructions
UPPSC has revised the RO/ARO 2023 Mains exam schedule following a clash with another recruitment test. The exams will be held on February 2 and 3, 2026, at centres in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 Mains Revised Exam Schedule: The Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) 2023 mains exam schedule has been updated by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Due to a conflict with another significant recruitment exam, candidates requested the change.

UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 Mains Revised Exam Schedule: Exam date and time

February 2, 2026

General Studies (Paper 1): 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Hindi & Drafting (Subjective): 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

General Vocabulary & Grammar (Objective): 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm

February 3, 2026

Hindi Essay: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 Mains Revised Exam Schedule: Important instruction

Exams will take place at specific locations in Lucknow and Prayagraj. The commission also recommended applicants to often check official updates and warned that the schedule may be subject to modification in the event of unanticipated circumstances.

All guidelines pertaining to the conduct of the exam, the time of reporting, and the selection of the venue will be disseminated independently via official channels. During the examination procedure, candidates have been instructed to closely follow the commission's recommendations.

UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 Mains Revised Exam Schedule: What is RO/ARO?

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's hiring procedure for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) positions is the UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023. After passing the Prelims, candidates move on to the Mains, where descriptive papers are used to assess their writing, comprehension, and analytical abilities. Eligibility for the final interview and selection is determined by the exam.

