UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration Closes Today At uppbpb.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will close the registration for Sub Inspector positions on September 11, 2025. Those who have not yet applied for the position may do so at uppbpb.gov.in, the UPPBPB's official website. The organization's 4543 Sub Inspector positions will be filled by the Board.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration Start Date: August 13, 2025

Registration Last Date: September 11, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: September 13, 2025

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General Category: ₹500/-

EWS Category: ₹500/-

OBC Category: ₹500/-

SC Category: ₹400/-

ST Category: ₹400/-

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Step to apply

Step 1: Go to uppbpb.gov.in, the UPPBPB's official website.

Step 2: On the home website, click the link for UP Police SI Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Log in to the account after completing the registration process.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Exam details

Total Marks: 400

Total Questions: 160 objective-type questions

Sections and Questions:

- General Hindi – 40 questions

- Basic Law / Constitution / General Knowledge – 40 questions

- Numerical and Mental Ability Test – 40 questions

- Mental Aptitude / Intelligence Quotient / Reasoning Test – 40 questions

Exam Duration: 2 hours

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Step 1: Written Examination – Objective-type test of 400 marks with 160 questions.

Step 2: Document Verification – Only candidates who clear the written exam will be called.

Step 3: Physical Standard Test (PST) – Qualifying test to check physical eligibility.

Step 4: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Qualifying test to assess fitness and endurance.

Merit-Based Shortlisting – Number of candidates for PST/PET will be decided based on written exam performance and total vacancies.

Candidates should visit the UPPBPB's official website for additional relevant information.