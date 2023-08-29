UPSC CSE 2023 Mains Admit Card Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE 2023 Mains Admit Card Out | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2023. Those candidates who have registered for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 can check and download their admit cards through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2023

The UPSC IAS Mains exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023.

The UPSC Civil Services exam will be conducted in two sessions:

Session 1 will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Session 2 will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The UPSC Mains examination is the second stage of the Civil Services Exam. Candidates who cleared the UPSC CSE prelims exam 2023 are eligible to appear for the UPSC IAS Main exam 2023Applicants can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets online. A direct link for the same is also provided below.

Candidates are advised to get the printout of their UPSC IAS Mains admit card 2023 and carry it to the examination centre on the date of the UPSC Main exam 2023.

Any candidate who fails to produce the admit card at the entry gate of the exam venue will not be permitted to appear for the UPSC CSE Mains 2023 examination.

Direct link to download e-Admit card

Read Also UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Admit Card To Be Out On This Date; Check Here

Steps to download UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023" under the What's New section.

A new window will appear, enter your login credentials such as Registration ID or Roll Number.

UPSC Main 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and get its hard copy for further use.

For additional information and details related to the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023, candidates are advised to check out the official website of the commission.