UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Admit Card To Be Out On This Date; Check Here

The Civil Services Mains Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15 and will be administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

As per the official notification, the dates of the UPSC CSE Mains test are September 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, and 24. The UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2023 will soon be available on the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download their UPSC CSE Mains 2023 hall tickets using their login information, which includes their registration number and date of birth. There will be two shifts for the CSE mains exam, from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates who passed the UPSC CSE Prelims exam will sit for the main exams. The UPSC CSE preliminary results were revealed on June 12, with a total of 14,624 applicants qualifying provisionally for the CSE Mains test in 2023.

Keeping in mind that admit card is an most important document for the UPSC CSE Mains exam, candidates must not forget to carry it to the exam hall or else they'll not be allowed to take the exam.

