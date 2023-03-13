UPSC CSE 2022: Phase 2 personality tests start today

The UPSC is conducting personality tests for those candidates who passed the prelims and main exams. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2022 phase 2 interviews are slated to begin today, on March 13, 2023, and are to go on till April 21, 2022.

A total of 918 candidates across India will be appearing for the interview, beginning today.

Here's the link - UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test schedule

These UPSC CSE 2022 aspirants, who have been shortlisted for the appearing in personality test can access their e-summons via the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.

Interview timings for forenoon, afternoon sessions

While the reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 AM, the time set for the afternoon session is 1 PM. UPSC has notified that the interview schedule for the remaining candidates will be announced in the first week of April.

“The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express),” the UPSC has informed candidates.

It has further mentioned that no requests will be entertained about changes in the date and time for the Personality Test interview.

Results expected soon after interview rounds

The UPSC is conducting personality tests for those candidates who passed the prelims and main exams.

The preliminary exams for UPSC CSE 2022 were held on June 5, 2022, the results of which were out on June 22. The UPSC CSE 2022 mains were held from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The first phase of personality tests were administered from January 30 to March 10.

Keeping in line with past trends, UPSC is likely to release the CSE 2022 results within two or three dates after concluding the interviews. The qualified candidates' names and roll numbers will be included in the final result pdf.

The top three ranks for UPSC 2021 were bagged by women. Shruti Sharma secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank.

